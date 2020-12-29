SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Reaches $0.0321 on Exchanges

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $59,516.89 and $1.08 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 60.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00139781 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00026061 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00010322 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 156.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002723 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

