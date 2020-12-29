Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Safehold has a payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94 and a beta of -0.45. Safehold has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.92.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.27 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safehold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

