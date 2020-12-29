Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.29.

NYSE:SBH opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

