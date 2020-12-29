Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 119,300 Shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) by 118.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wanda Sports Group were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSE:WSG opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10.

WSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Wanda Sports Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Wanda Sports Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wanda Sports Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Wanda Sports Group Profile

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. It operates through three segments: Spectator Sports; Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS); and Mass Participation. The Spectator Sports segment monetizes rights acquired from rights owners under contractual arrangements through media distribution, sponsorship, and marketing activities; and provides services to its rights-in partners and rights-out clients covering event operation and support, media production, digital solutions, and ancillary services.

