Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,667.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,974 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.6% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

