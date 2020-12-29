Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $489,000 in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Solar Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after purchasing an additional 229,835 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Solar Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Solar Capital by 46.7% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 182,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 58,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.29. Solar Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

