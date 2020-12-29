Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 21,897 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,897 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,264,264,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,038,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,186,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,716,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $111.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

