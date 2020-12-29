Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $447,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,346,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,345,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,315,000.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $111,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,426,496 shares in the company, valued at $62,337,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,885,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,804,161 shares of company stock valued at $220,932,354 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.