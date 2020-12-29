Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 516.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

SIX opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $46.05.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

