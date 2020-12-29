Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SEER has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ SEER opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. Seer has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $86.13.

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,010,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $9,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

