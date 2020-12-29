Sei Investments Co. Buys 24,468 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,249,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,865,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,031,000 after buying an additional 451,773 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,602,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,084,000 after acquiring an additional 280,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $10,444,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NYSE:STC opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $52.07. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

