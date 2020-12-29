Sei Investments Co. Has $1.80 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Diodes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Diodes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $73.22. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Francis Tang sold 11,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $810,295.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,056.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily Yang sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $238,337.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,150.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,385 shares of company stock valued at $17,216,863 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.