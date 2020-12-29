Sei Investments Co. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 359.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,604 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sanmina by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

