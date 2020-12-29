Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,118 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,107,000 after acquiring an additional 56,645 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,404,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,352,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 467,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 30,886 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $30.87.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $80.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

