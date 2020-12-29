Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,624 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $185.06 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $187.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.24 and its 200 day moving average is $148.13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAC. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.33.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

