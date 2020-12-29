Sei Investments Co. Sells 147 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Strategic Education worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STRA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $34,741.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,144,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

