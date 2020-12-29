Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) fell 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.87. 8,627,180 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 3,242,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.70.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.