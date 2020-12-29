Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to “Buy”

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.69.

SAWLF stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Shawcor has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

