Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCVL. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $571.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $274.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.10 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 32.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 483.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

