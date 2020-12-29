Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (SCP.AX) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:SCP)

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (SCP.AX) (ASX:SCP) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other news, insider Steven (Steve) Crane bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,560.00 ($58,971.43).

About Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (SCP.AX)

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

