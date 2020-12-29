Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Shares Up 5.9%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.25. 1,398,768 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 338% from the average session volume of 319,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTS. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576,583 shares during the quarter. Cooperman Leon G owned approximately 0.49% of Sierra Metals worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

