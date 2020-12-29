Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded up $2.55 on Monday, hitting $136.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,270. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.