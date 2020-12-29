Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.42

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.42 and traded as high as $41.53. Silicom shares last traded at $41.11, with a volume of 22,403 shares trading hands.

SILC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Silicom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Silicom by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Silicom during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Silicom by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 41,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Silicom during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

