Single Collateral DAI Price Reaches $1.29 on Exchanges (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

