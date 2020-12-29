SingularityNET (AGI) Market Cap Achieves $37.53 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $37.53 million and approximately $475,687.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00041954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00286336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00028672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,144,672 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

