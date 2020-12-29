Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to post sales of $90.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the highest is $175.10 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $261.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $338.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.27 million to $423.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $887.35 million, with estimates ranging from $733.60 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%.

SIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

SIX opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 516.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

