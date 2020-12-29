SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.24

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.24 and traded as low as $1.03. SJM shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 2,800 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SJM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24.

About SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

