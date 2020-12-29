SMART Global (SGH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. SMART Global has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.65-0.75 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.65-$0.75 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.29 and a beta of 0.87. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84.

A number of research firms have commented on SGH. Barclays upped their price target on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,485,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $255,221.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.