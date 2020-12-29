SnapCoin (SNPC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.71 Million

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One SnapCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN. SnapCoin has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $88,418.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnapCoin has traded up 107.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnapCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00041904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00282363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015536 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00027704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.71 or 0.02034358 BTC.

SnapCoin Token Profile

SnapCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,639,448 tokens. The official message board for SnapCoin is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1.

SnapCoin Token Trading

SnapCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnapCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnapCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnapCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnapCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.