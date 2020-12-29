Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) (CVE:SPN) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.08

Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) (CVE:SPN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 325900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) Company Profile (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions technology company, provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a mobile receipt processing solution that allows brands to execute purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, solution that allows clients to deploy from simple punch-card programs to points-based loyalty programs with rewards stores.

