Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Holdings Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,472 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOHU. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

SOHU opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Sohu.com Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $621.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

