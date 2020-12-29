Sony (NYSE:SNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sony (NYSE:SNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sony raised the forecast for consolidated results for the fiscal year ending Mar 31, 2021. The Game & Network Services segment is benefiting from an increase in game software sales and PlayStation Plus subscriptions. Sony launched its next-generation gaming console, PlayStation 5. It is concentrating on the premium segment of the branded products market to maximize growth. It also launched a new project for drones in the field of artificial intelligence robotics. Measures to realign its business portfolio like making Sony Financial Holdings a wholly owned subsidiary are helping Sony. The company announced changes to the Sony Group’s organizational structure to boost individual businesses and leverage the diversity of its business portfolio. However, the Pictures unit is facing challenges due to theater closings on account of the pandemic.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NYSE SNE opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. Sony has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $99.53.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $19.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Research analysts predict that Sony will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Sony by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

