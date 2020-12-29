Sotera Health’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health’s (NYSE:SHC) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 30th. Sotera Health had issued 46,600,000 shares in its IPO on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $1,071,800,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

SHC stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

