SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Insider John Ricchiuto Sells 2,500 Shares

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SP opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. SP Plus Co. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SP. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in SP Plus by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 329,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

