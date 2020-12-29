SparksPay Hits Market Cap of $38,304.37 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $38,304.37 and approximately $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000049 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,148,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,088,846 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

