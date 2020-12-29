SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 14,531,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,794 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,342,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,333,000 after purchasing an additional 443,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,131,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,340 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,031,000 after buying an additional 438,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $43.79. 6,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,676. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78.

