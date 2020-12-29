SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.30

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 229,605 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 812,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $141,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GWX)

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

