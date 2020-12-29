Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.15

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.15 and last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 94 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.