Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will announce $1.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.43. Spire reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cfra downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

NYSE SR traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.87. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $87.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

