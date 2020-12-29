SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.80.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $73.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of -24.57. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $80.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.