SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SWTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.80.

SWTX opened at $73.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.57. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $80.31.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $48,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

