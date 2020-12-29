Square (NYSE:SQ) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Square (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SQ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. 140166 boosted their price target on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Square from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.34. 11,313,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,202,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $243.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a PE ratio of 360.23 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total value of $1,899,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $80,492,113.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total value of $723,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,841,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,144,166 shares of company stock worth $227,984,571 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Square by 13.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Square by 1.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Square by 229,933.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Square by 370.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Square by 29.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.