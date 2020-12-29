Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 14,257 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 4,220,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,259 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 331.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 487,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 374,831 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $916,000. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARCO opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.64. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCO shares. TheStreet lowered Arcos Dorados from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

