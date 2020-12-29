Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $292,000 in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 736.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 146.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

MAIN stock opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

