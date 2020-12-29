Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 93.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,311 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Edison International by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 18,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.87.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.80. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

