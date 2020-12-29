Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 93,153 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 39,407 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 652,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

LXU opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.55 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

LSB Industries Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

