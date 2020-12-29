Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDO. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 19,360,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,143,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,715,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 55,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLDO opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $331.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.02.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

