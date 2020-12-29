Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

PDCO opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.