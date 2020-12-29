StableUSD Market Cap Reaches $522,166.10 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00027739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00141218 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00204765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.00598744 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00322605 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00055131 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,487,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,602 tokens. StableUSD's official website is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

