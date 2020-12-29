Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SAGKF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAGKF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. 774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,719. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.73. Stagecoach Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.